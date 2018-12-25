Hacken (HKN) went up to $0.30062396 on December 24-25

Hacken (HKN) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.01473896 or 5.16% trading at $0.30062396. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, Hacken (HKN) eyes $0.330686356 target on the road to $0.740523951267202. HKN last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.30545224 and low of $0.285885 for December 24-25. The open was $0.285885.

Hacken (HKN) is down -2.84% in the last 30 days from $0.3094 per coin. Its down -21.28% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.3819 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago HKN traded at $2.19. HKN has 5.54 million coins mined giving it $1.67M market cap. Hacken maximum coins available are 5.60 million. HKN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 30/08/2017.

Hacken is a tokenized bug bounty marketplace for cybersecurity communities. The services will be provided by a community of white hat hackers centred around HackIT.

HKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Hacken’s marketplace.