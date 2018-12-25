Hm Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 46.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc sold 2,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, down from 5,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $12.51 during the last trading session, reaching $233.88. About 9.55M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 5.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 13,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.81 million, down from 234,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 4.23 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLW’s profit will be $456.22M for 12.27 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 243.63 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

