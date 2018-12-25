Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 2.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.99 million, up from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 334,184 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 1.90% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 41.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 30,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,940 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.21 million, up from 75,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 812,928 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold PFG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 195.85 million shares or 1.17% more from 193.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Edmp has 1.21% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 1.31 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 5.31 million shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 105,940 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma has invested 1.39% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 25,952 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 478 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,732 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 38,819 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 159 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity, a California-based fund reported 155,434 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. $1.20M worth of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was bought by GELATT DANIEL on Monday, November 5. Friedrich Amy Christine had sold 1,700 shares worth $103,700.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $800.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,281 shares to 17,336 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,450 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $2.31 million activity. Another trade for 403 shares valued at $25,591 was sold by KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A. 750 shares valued at $40,650 were sold by WEBER LARRY on Friday, November 9. PYLE MICHAEL R sold $316,450 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $576,000 were sold by JONES RICHARD H. Shares for $200,184 were sold by Trefler Leon.

