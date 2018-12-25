Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,575 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.52 million, up from 445,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 1.92 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/03/2018 – CBS News reported on Friday that White House chief of staff John Kelly could depart the administration as early as today; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 09/04/2018 – CBS CDS Widens 6 Bps; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan, source says [22:43 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s Holding Company, National Amusements, Will Not Be Restricted From Making Changes at CBS; 15/05/2018 – Moonves Takes on Redstone Family for Control of CBS (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS ITS BOARD DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND -STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 59.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 19,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,067 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $673,000, down from 32,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 1.08 million shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 10.16% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 25 investors sold CPRT shares while 158 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 172.64 million shares or 1.07% less from 174.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% or 138,428 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 45,629 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,353 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Private Tru Na owns 14,633 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 139,939 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Net Ltd reported 0% stake. Usa Portformulas accumulated 0.28% or 19,847 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc accumulated 3,100 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited holds 0% or 25,364 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 36,895 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 27,690 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $121.69M for 21.61 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Copart had 34 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Barrington Research on Friday, September 23. As per Wednesday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. As per Friday, May 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Monday, January 18, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, January 16. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 6 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by CL King to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 25. Jefferies maintained Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) on Friday, May 27 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, April 5, the company rating was initiated by Gabelli. The stock of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 21 by Bank of America.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $800.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,896 shares to 24,741 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 6,051 shares to 132,017 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,239 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Among 42 analysts covering CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. CBS Corp had 128 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, September 10. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, October 16. On Tuesday, May 3 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, August 16 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Friday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, October 4 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, November 3. Credit Suisse maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) rating on Friday, November 3. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 4 with “Buy”. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $57 target in Thursday, September 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 56,545 were reported by Cibc World Mkts. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 19,800 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 235,544 shares. Amer Intl Group reported 0.03% stake. 14,137 are held by Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 221,165 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 6,378 shares. Telos Capital Management accumulated 5,340 shares. Moreover, First Finance In has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 217 shares. Alabama-based Wealthtrust has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Gruss Management LP has 20.14% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Virtu Fin Llc holds 0% or 4,325 shares. New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.11 million activity.