Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Plunges -1.67% on Dec 25

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank (NSE:IOB) last traded at 14.75, representing a move of -1.67%, or -0.25 per share, on volume of 307,923 shares. After opening the trading day at 14.95, shares of Indian Overseas Bank traded in a close range. Indian Overseas Bank currently has a total float of 6.27B shares and on average sees 604,871 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 10.85 and high of 25.4.

BSE & NSE: Asia’s Leading Stock Exchanges

India is one of the reasons that the Asian economy is immensely growing today. While its corporate sector’ representing about 14% of the national gross domestic product (GDP)’ is far smaller than that of the US’ representing about 70% of the national GDP, India has all the capabilities to remain as competitive as any other economy.

What Drives India’s Economy?

A nation’s equity market is very telling of its own success. In India, it is the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) that do the telling of the country’s economic prowess.

The BSE is the world’s 11th biggest stock exchange and also one of the fastest stock exchanges. As of January 23, 2015, it has a total market capitalization of $1.70 trillion. The BSE has a speed of six microseconds.

The SENSEX 30 is the benchmark index of the BSE. It weighs the 30 best-performing and most actively traded companies on the BSE with a base value of 100. Here, stocks are measured based on depth, floating-stock-adjustment depth, industry representation, liquidity, and market capitalization.

On the other hand, the NSE is owned and operated by the Indian Index Services and Products (IISP), supporting 230,000 terminals nationwide. Indian Overseas Bank is a stock traded on the Indian stock exchange.

The NIFTY is the benchmark index of the NSE. It weighs the 50 best-performing and most actively traded stocks across 24 sectors on the NSE with a base value of 1,000. Consequently, it is a broader representation of the Indian corporate sector than the SENSEX 30.

Historical Feats

The BSE was established in 1875, bringing Asia its first stock exchange. It is also the first entity to be granted with a permanent acknowledgement under India’s Securities Contract Regulation Act of 1956.

On July 25, 1990, the BSE first reached a four-digit figure. On October 11, 1999, upon the victory of the Bhartiya Janta Party in the General Elections, it first reached the 5,000 mark. On February 6, 2006, it first reached the 10,000 mark. On December 11, 2007, shortly before the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, the BSE first reached the 20,000 mark. On January 21 and 22, 2008, it first lost more than 2,000 points in just two consecutive days.

On March 4, 2015, the BSE first reached the 30,000 mark. On August 24, 2015, it had once again recorded one of its worst sessions, losing 1,741 points after the devaluation of the Yuan. Chinese stocks had also fallen nearly 9% during that day, shaking the entire Asian market. Indian Overseas Bank has relatively good liquidity.

Meanwhile, the NSE was established in 1992 as the first stock exchange in India with a fully electronic trading system. It paved way to the Indian equity market eventually embracing an electronic stock exchange platform, which is faster and more convenient’ thereby entirely improving trade and commerce in the country.

Evidently, the BSE and the NSE are two of the most successful stock exchanges in the world. It goes without saying that investing in India is associated with promising returns. Professional analysts might be interested how this will affect Indian Overseas Bank.

More notable recent Indian Overseas Bank (NSE:IOB) news were published by: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com which released: “Indian Overseas Bank to issue 18.24 crore shares under ESPS scheme – Economic Times” on December 05, 2018, also Economictimes.Indiatimes.com with their article: “Sensex jumps 200 pts, Nifty50 tests 11,050; IOB rallies 12% – Economic Times” published on July 18, 2018, Economictimes.Indiatimes.com published: “BoB, Allahabad Bank, IOB sink up to 7% on Rotomac ‘default’ – Economic Times” on February 19, 2018. More interesting news about Indian Overseas Bank (NSE:IOB) were released by: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com and their article: “Sun Pharma, IOB and Ruchi Soya among top stocks to track today – Economic Times” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Economictimes.Indiatimes.com‘s news article titled: “IOB Q4 loss widens to Rs 3,607 crore on rising bad loans – Economic Times” with publication date: May 30, 2018.

Indian Overseas Bank provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of INR92.51 billion. The firm operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Other Banking Operations divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s personal banking services and products comprise saving bank and current accounts, term deposits, retail loans, home loans and mortgages, depository services, gold investment products, debit and credit cards, life and non-life insurance products, mutual funds, real time gross settlement services, pension payment and savings schemes, locker facility, and rupay cards.