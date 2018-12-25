Ipg Investment Advisors Boosted Wal Mart Stores Com (WMT) Stake; Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Shorts Up By 30.98%

Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) had an increase of 30.98% in short interest. GBDC’s SI was 562,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 30.98% from 429,300 shares previously. With 187,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s short sellers to cover GBDC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 158,381 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 4.33% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video)

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (WMT) stake by 8.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc acquired 977 shares as Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (WMT)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 11,957 shares with $1.12 billion value, up from 10,980 last quarter. Wal Mart Stores Inc Com now has $249.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 6.08 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 10/04/2018 – WALMART AND POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms Merger With Walmart U.K. Business; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST ABOUT $16B FOR INITIAL 77% FLIPKART STAKE; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 8 investors sold Golub Capital BDC, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.06 million shares or 1.34% more from 16.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Finance Grp Inc invested in 0% or 388 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 140 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). 287,850 were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Ares Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 637,372 shares. Sei Invests Com accumulated 8,296 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,181 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 14,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Northeast Consultants Incorporated reported 37,550 shares stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 323,060 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Com invested in 227,778 shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc accumulated 16,529 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 13,817 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 75,313 shares.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development firm and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $998.15 million. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salient Trust Lta stated it has 1.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Heartland has invested 0.65% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Adirondack Trust holds 0.34% or 5,331 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1.06 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Grisanti Management Ltd Liability reported 0.92% stake. Strategic Inc accumulated 33,432 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Davenport Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 593,822 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Illinois-based Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Whitnell & Comm reported 5,594 shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware has invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 360,909 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Mngmt. Union Natl Bank Corp has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 7,052 shares.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. McKenna Judith J also sold $1.17 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares. WALTON JIM C sold $60.64 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday, November 21. 644,405 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares with value of $60.64 million were sold by WALTON ALICE L. WALTON S ROBSON sold $146.27M worth of stock. Another trade for 2,883 shares valued at $277,497 was sold by Bartlett Daniel J. Furner John R. sold $904,964 worth of stock or 9,623 shares. $150,388 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares were sold by Canney Jacqueline P.