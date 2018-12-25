Lazard Asset Management Has Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Gamco Investors (GBL) Shorts Lowered By 40.87%

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) had a decrease of 40.87% in short interest. GBL’s SI was 182,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 40.87% from 307,800 shares previously. With 24,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL)’s short sellers to cover GBL’s short positions. The SI to Gamco Investors Inc’s float is 2.7%. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 22,247 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 31.97% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS SAYS CEO MARIO GABELLI’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $69.4 MLN VS $76 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO Investors to Solicit Proxies to Nominate Three to Cincinnati Bell Board; 30/05/2018 – Howard Ward Joins Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Portfolio Management Team; 10/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.26% STAKE IN CTS CORPORATION; 12/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 17.06% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.61% STAKE IN BEL FUSE INC; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 381.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 82,374 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 103,943 shares with $21.53 million value, up from 21,569 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $178.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $158.14. About 4.48M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold GAMCO Investors, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.80 million shares or 2.21% less from 4.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De holds 2,187 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 26,811 shares. Brandywine Lc stated it has 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Gabelli Invest Advisers stated it has 1.53 million shares or 3.57% of all its holdings. 66,444 are held by S Muoio & Lc. Moreover, Mcf Advisors Ltd Company has 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 2,186 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 11,750 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Jpmorgan Chase reported 37,725 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 43,670 shares.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $490.91 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 4.57 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 9 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 14.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. $2.32 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Campbell Ann Marie. Roseborough Teresa Wynn had sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M on Friday, December 7. Lennie William G. sold $2.19 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, August 20. VADON MARK C had bought 11,500 shares worth $2.00M. $21.17 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Menear Craig A. 2,000 shares were bought by Kadre Manuel, worth $354,960. 4,125 shares were sold by Carey Matt, worth $806,149.

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Pgt Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) stake by 226,975 shares to 1.28M valued at $27.60M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) stake by 495,770 shares and now owns 70,015 shares. Snap (NYSE:SNA) was reduced too.

