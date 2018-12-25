Mack-Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Jan 11, 2019. (NYSE:CLI) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Mack-Cali Realty Corp’s current price of $19.15 translates into 1.04% yield. Mack-Cali Realty Corp’s dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Dec 11, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 968,132 shares traded or 52.63% up from the average. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has declined 0.09% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $43M; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M

DAICEL CHEMICAL INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DACHF) had a decrease of 14.76% in short interest. DACHF’s SI was 732,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 14.76% from 859,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 7328 days are for DAICEL CHEMICAL INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DACHF)’s short sellers to cover DACHF’s short positions. It closed at $10.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 25, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 78.15 million shares or 3.21% less from 80.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 10,597 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 28,978 shares. Waterfront Capital Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 0.61% or 215,803 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 24,353 shares. Ls Invest Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 24,944 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Inc reported 12.96 million shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 13,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Alliancebernstein Lp has 170,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 13.03M shares. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 17,949 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Asset Mgmt One, Japan-based fund reported 183,990 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI).

Among 4 analysts covering Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mack-Cali Realty had 6 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) on Wednesday, August 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 28. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 55.35 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $30,338 activity. Another trade for 1,426 shares valued at $30,338 was made by Marshall Robert Andrew on Monday, September 10. The insider GANTCHER NATHAN bought $515,000.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics and films, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, China, other Asian regions, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides cellulose acetate for cigarette filters, acetate fibers, photographic films, plastics; acetate tow for cigarette filters; carboxymethyl cellulose and other water-soluble polymers for use in foods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, adhesives, textiles, mud stabilizers, and thickeners; and acetate plastics and celluloid products for glasses and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers acetic acid and its derivatives for use in cellulose acetate, vinyl acetate, pure terephthalic acid, solvents, and pharmaceuticals; organic chemicals for solvents, electronic materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals; performance chemicals for electronic materials, cosmetics, polyurethane, epoxy resins, and fine coating; and chiral columns and separation services for pharmaceuticals and chemical analysis.