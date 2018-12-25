Martin Currie Ltd increased Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) stake by 38043.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 84,077 shares as Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC)’s stock rose 32.86%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 84,298 shares with $406,000 value, up from 221 last quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri now has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 446,360 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 41.58% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 04/04/2018 – Turkcell Announces Partnership with DQ Institute and Turkish Ministry of Education to Improve Children’s Digital Literacy; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS TURKCELL ‘BBB-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STILL NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TURKCELL ODEME AND/OR ANY OTHER UNIT TO JOIN AS FOUNDING SHAREHOLDER IN INCORPORATION OF “JOINT PAYMENT COMPANY”; 02/04/2018 – Turkcell’s “Investment Grade” Status Affirmed Twice in a Week; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Turkcell To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Turkcell lletisim Hizmetleri: First Quarter 2018 Results; 05/04/2018 – Turkcell Is Marketing 10-Year USD Bond in 6.25% Area; 22/03/2018 – Turkcell Files Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/03/2018 – TELIA TURKCELL GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING APPROVED DIVIDENDS; 14/03/2018 – TURKCELL SAYS SEES REVENUES GROWING 14-16 PERCENT ANNUALLY BETWEEN 2018-2020, SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT 37-40 PCT

Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) had an increase of 2.13% in short interest. GPI’s SI was 2.65 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.13% from 2.59M shares previously. With 286,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI)’s short sellers to cover GPI’s short positions. The SI to Group 1 Automotive Inc’s float is 16.09%. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 103,214 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has declined 36.61% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $912.23 million. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 4.29 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.49 million activity. $1.99M worth of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) was sold by Pereira Lincoln on Monday, August 27. 5,000 shares were sold by Grese Frank, worth $384,923. Burman Darryl M sold $119,735 worth of stock.

More recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Here are the Houston stocks driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – Houston Business Journal” on August 24, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Auto suppliers PTs cut at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 19.27 million shares or 4.41% less from 20.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 27,334 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 197,686 are held by Palisade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru L P has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). 70,882 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. 24,220 are owned by Ironwood Invest Management Ltd. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 51,463 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.06% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) or 366,774 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 45,465 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Parkside Comml Bank & Tru holds 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) or 146 shares. Paloma Prtn owns 14,202 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 44,955 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 10,067 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Among 3 analysts covering Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Group 1 Automotive had 4 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14 to “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 15. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Monday, October 29.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Aptiv Plc stake by 42,008 shares to 129,100 valued at $10.83M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 56,245 shares and now owns 2.46 million shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “In Selling It’s Fintur Shares, Turkcell is Further Focused on Global Growth Through Digital Services – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Turkcell’s Community and Human-Oriented Projects Voiced at United Nations – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turkcell: A Buy Among Telecoms – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 12, 2018.