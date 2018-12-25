Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) stake by 7.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 250 shares as Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)’s stock declined 11.52%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 3,250 shares with $107.35 million value, down from 3,500 last quarter. Toll Brothers Inc now has $4.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 1.39 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 31.68% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI) investors sentiment increased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.08, from 0.48 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 9 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 16 sold and trimmed positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.95 million shares, up from 1.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kandi Technologies Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kandi Technologies +16% after models qualify for U.S. tax credit – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Kandi Technologies Announces It Will Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on November 9, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kandi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kandi Technologies Acquires Sportsman Country, LLC Nasdaq:KNDI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and commercializes electric vehicles , EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $191.51 million. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. It has a 46.5 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012.

The stock increased 2.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 116,372 shares traded. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) has declined 42.90% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KNDI News: 28/03/2018 – Kandi Technologies Unveils All-Electric SUV Geely Global Hawk EX3 in Hangzhou; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q Rev $33.8M; 16/03/2018 Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC SAYS “2017 WAS STILL A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR KANDI”; 30/03/2018 – Kandi Model K23 Production Launched by Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES – IN 2017, BUSINESS “HEAVILY IMPACTED FROM CONFUSION SURROUNDING REUSABLE BATTERY EXCHANGE MODEL”; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q EPS 7c; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group Working Cap Surplus Was $50.1M as of March 31; 23/05/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP – PURCHASERS OF 2 APPROVED 200-KM EV MODELS WILL BE QUALIFIED TO RECEIVE HIGHER NATIONAL & LOCAL SUBSIDIES; 23/05/2018 – Kandi Pure EV Models K22 and K27 with Driving Range over 200km Receive MIIT Approvals

Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. for 14,696 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 117,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,440 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,680 shares.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Toll Brothers erases plunge – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend NYSE:TOL – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toll Brothers earnings call: Business as usual – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Bells Toll Short – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TOLL BROTHERS CITY LIVING LAUNCHES SALES AT 77 CHARLTON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $1.64 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by BRAEMER RICHARD J, worth $571,872. $178,255 worth of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares were sold by SHAPIRO PAUL E. The insider Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 7,500 shares worth $251,931. Another trade for 9 shares valued at $269 was made by GARVEY CHRISTINE on Friday, August 24. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $639,950 was sold by BOEHNE EDWARD G.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 1,898 shares to 74,024 valued at $3.42B in 2018Q3. It also upped Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 10,633 shares and now owns 163,352 shares. Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Toll Brothers had 8 analyst reports since August 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, October 22. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Thursday, December 6 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Friday, September 14. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $32 target in Monday, December 3 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 18. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) rating on Thursday, December 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $37 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22 with “Buy”.