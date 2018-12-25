Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 6.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.29M, down from 154,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.51. About 13.50M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 3,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,209 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.85 million, down from 290,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 43.94M shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Is At A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ExxonMobil: Going Drilling On Wall Street? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan Relentless Gets More Time With Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Versus Exxon – My ‘Experiment’ In Long-Term Wealth Creation (Update) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd invested in 0.85% or 295,472 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability holds 20,034 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 77,437 were reported by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Intrust Bank Na reported 36,725 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Punch & Assoc Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 50,914 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 4,916 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Curbstone Mgmt Corp stated it has 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Credit Agricole S A invested in 3,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Williams Jones & Associate Lc owns 283,124 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 6.16 million shares. Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.05M are owned by Creative Planning. 60,490 are owned by Fidelity Financial. Meyer Handelman invested in 2.3% or 554,795 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.04 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Corson Bradley W sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26M. Spellings James M Jr sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861. On Tuesday, December 4 Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,562 shares. 2,798 shares were sold by Hansen Neil A, worth $214,914 on Friday, December 14.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 103 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, October 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, April 22. The rating was initiated by Hilliard Lyons on Wednesday, June 7 with “Long-Term Buy”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, December 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by Credit Agricole. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 3. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research on Monday, November 26 to “Outperform”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 29.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 23 by Tigress Financial. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell” on Thursday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 27. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by William Blair on Friday, October 21 to “Outperform”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Monday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 16 by Deutsche Bank.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, November 5. Shares for $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. Shares for $4.06M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 299,368 shares to 465,535 shares, valued at $44.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10.98M are owned by Prudential Public Limited Com. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc holds 3.07% or 150,481 shares. Trustmark Bank Department accumulated 90,977 shares or 0.73% of the stock. F&V Mngmt holds 93,718 shares or 5.76% of its portfolio. Axiom Intll Ltd Com De stated it has 826,034 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 1.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interocean Lc reported 3.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.72M shares. Natixis owns 3.96M shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 910,755 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 4.85 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: CMTL, AVGO, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: DIS, LZB, CPB, MSFT, SABR – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Valuation Catches Up To Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) â€” How Did It Happen? – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft vs. Apple: Which Is the Better Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.