Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 300.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,314 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14M, up from 4,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 164,479 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 21.05% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 864.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 47,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,484 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23M, up from 5,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 9.34M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $490.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 16,516 shares to 56,046 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 26,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,703 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Among 6 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Beverage had 15 analyst reports since September 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 7 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Imperial Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 20 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, July 21 by Credit Suisse. Maxim Group maintained National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) on Friday, March 9 with “Sell” rating. Susquehanna initiated National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) on Monday, October 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has “Positive” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Maxim Group. Susquehanna maintained it with “Positive” rating and $148 target in Thursday, September 6 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, December 5.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,887 shares to 2,989 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Ii by 28,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,112 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 73 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 4 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. Argus Research maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Monday, October 29. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $71 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 17. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Thursday, September 15. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Friday, October 30. The firm earned “Strong-Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 2 by Vetr.

