Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 19.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,540 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 million, down from 11,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 1.44M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 84.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 36,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $229,000, down from 43,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 6.09 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Pot Stocks Making Massive Moves Today – Schaeffers Research” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Deere’s Management Looks Ahead to 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere declares $0.76 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 34.35% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.31 per share. DE’s profit will be $560.68 million for 19.51 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.48% negative EPS growth.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $622.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,138 shares to 14,328 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 18 by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 7. As per Monday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 5 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 25. Credit Suisse upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Friday, January 19 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 7 by Evercore. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of DE in report on Friday, June 2 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, August 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rfg Advisory Group Lc holds 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,860 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated stated it has 884 shares. Systematic Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt LP owns 3.59% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 392,039 shares. Busey Tru Com has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,460 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,185 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 0.24% stake. Bowen Hanes Com Inc holds 1.5% or 226,790 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 2,000 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hartford Mgmt Company holds 0.16% or 35,803 shares. Laffer Invests invested in 0% or 16,711 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 89,777 shares. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 0.28% or 15,828 shares. Advisor Ltd Company owns 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 8,051 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of invested 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Liability has 2.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 136,103 shares. Anchor Advsrs Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mraz Amerine And Assocs holds 0.07% or 6,915 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 9,192 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chemical Financial Bank invested in 34,775 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wealthfront invested in 15,255 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Co holds 3.16% or 361,176 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 127,984 shares. 11,100 are owned by Montag A & Associates. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc reported 30,170 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 861,603 are held by Rothschild And Asset Management Us. 76,377 were reported by Dowling Yahnke Lc. 950 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invs.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.18M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, December 21. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $38.0 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, February 1. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $52.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 21. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 13 by Jyske Bank. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by Topeka Capital Markets. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 22.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon’s Latest Behind-the-Scenes Move to Compete With eBay and Walmart – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 6, 2018 : BAC, RIG, INFY, NMRK, FCE/A, QQQ, V, CVS, SBUX, CSCO, EBAY, MSFT – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Amazon, Facebook, eBay and Etsy – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. Lee Jae Hyun had sold 26,204 shares worth $919,176. The insider Doerger Brian J. sold 3,526 shares worth $99,473. $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth on Monday, July 23. The insider Park Joo Man sold 18,283 shares worth $522,528.