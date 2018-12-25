Park Circle Co decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 50.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Park Circle Co sold 35,250 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 6.97%. The Park Circle Co holds 34,250 shares with $744,000 value, down from 69,500 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $51.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 5.30 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH (EXCLUDING SETTLEMENTS AND UK HANDSET FINANCING) OF 1 – 5%; FCF PRE-SPECTRUM OF AT LEAST EUR 5.2 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 0; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – VODAFONE LIMITED HAS WON 50 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £378.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – U.K. Telecoms Regulator Investigates Vodafone, Three Over Net Neutrality -FT; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets

Among 3 analysts covering Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Avis Budget had 3 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Northcoast. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CAR in report on Wednesday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) latest ratings:

22/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $41 New Target: $38 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/06/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $30.0000

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group had 7 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 30. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 9. Bernstein upgraded the shares of VOD in report on Wednesday, September 5 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Tuesday, September 11. The rating was upgraded by CFRA on Tuesday, November 13 to “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 6. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 8.

The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 627,963 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 34.26% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 23/05/2018 – Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018 WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – SRS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO AVIS BOARD; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET – SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL & VOTING COMMITMENTS BEGINNING ON DATE OF NEW COOPERATION AGREEMENT AND ENDING ON EARLIER OF JANUARY 25, 2020

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Americas and International. It has a 4.9 P/E ratio. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure divisions of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious divisions of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $450,190 activity. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $450,190 was made by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Friday, August 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Avis Budget Group, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 80.68 million shares or 1.69% less from 82.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 28,183 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 45,898 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 682,550 shares. 462,000 are owned by Ww. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Jefferies Gru Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Bank Of America Corporation De holds 40,135 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 5,570 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 7,748 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 20,927 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 68,703 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 8,155 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 15,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio.