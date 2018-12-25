Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Kforce Inc (KFRC) stake by 28.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 34,600 shares as Kforce Inc (KFRC)’s stock declined 26.14%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 85,094 shares with $3.20M value, down from 119,694 last quarter. Kforce Inc now has $696.68M valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 87,726 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has risen 14.55% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 15 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 9 reduced and sold stock positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II. The funds in our database now possess: 899,340 shares, up from 814,569 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold KFRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.38 million shares or 4.35% more from 19.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Tributary Cap Limited Liability Company has 250,915 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl has 281,759 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 32,685 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested in 22,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,250 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 554,468 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.03% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.02% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 1.45M shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 3,546 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 90,575 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 sales for $5.06 million activity. On Tuesday, December 11 ALLRED JOHN sold $30,150 worth of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) or 1,000 shares. 1,019 Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares with value of $43,308 were sold by SUTTER HOWARD W. COCCHIARO RICHARD M sold $18,403 worth of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) on Monday, August 27. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $182,400 was sold by TUNSTALL GORDON. Hackman Jeffrey B. sold $120,000 worth of stock. DUNKEL DAVID L had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.06 million on Tuesday, August 21. KELLY DAVID M had sold 10,883 shares worth $458,283 on Saturday, August 25.

Analysts await Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 26.67% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KFRC’s profit will be $14.10M for 12.35 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Kforce Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.94% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Nci Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) stake by 22,100 shares to 162,344 valued at $2.46M in 2018Q3. It also upped Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 40,324 shares and now owns 681,506 shares. Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was raised too.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.85% of its portfolio in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II for 145,059 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owns 133,534 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,857 shares.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 84,150 shares traded or 122.52% up from the average. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) has declined 7.08% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,992 activity.

