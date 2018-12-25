Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 148.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 66,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 111,547 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.57 million, up from 44,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $249. About 1.01M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,717 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39 million, down from 59,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $87.36. About 7.17M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $682.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 331,142 shares to 335,767 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,970 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 27 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 18. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, April 25. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $27500 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 30. Credit Suisse maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Thursday, February 1. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $280.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, January 25. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Louisiana-based Price Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iberiabank owns 109,151 shares. Barnett And Company Incorporated stated it has 516 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signature has 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lc has 3,810 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cognios Limited Liability Corp invested in 41,291 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,463 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 22,608 shares. Summit Secs Group Inc Limited Liability reported 4,400 shares. Community Bankshares Na has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. 5,402 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $451,186 were sold by Majoras Deborah P. 2,901 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $242,298. The insider TASTAD CAROLYN M sold 19,791 shares worth $1.83 million. $242,261 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Pritchard Marc S.. $418,112 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Bishop Steven D on Wednesday, August 22. Taylor David S also sold $3.58M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $209.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,472 shares to 15,622 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.05 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Wednesday, October 26 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, January 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 4 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vetr given on Tuesday, August 25. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 30 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Friday, July 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 19 report. On Friday, April 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”.