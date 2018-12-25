Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Walt Disney Co (The) (DIS) stake by 17.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 27,100 shares as Walt Disney Co (The) (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 123,800 shares with $14.48M value, down from 150,900 last quarter. Walt Disney Co (The) now has $149.39B valuation. The stock decreased 3.71% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $100.35. About 7.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.32, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 33 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 23 sold and trimmed equity positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 15.50 million shares, down from 15.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Orchid Island Capital Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 14.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $80,141 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, July 2. On Wednesday, July 11 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 140,638 shares. Shares for $5.73 million were sold by IGER ROBERT A. Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, October 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 65,784 were accumulated by Vantage Inv Ltd Liability Company. Summit Strategies holds 2,202 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc accumulated 14,210 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 2,635 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Com accumulated 0.06% or 2,206 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York holds 2.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,479 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0.36% stake. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 2,729 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company accumulated 0.87% or 68,565 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 86,091 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caprock Grp, a Idaho-based fund reported 23,266 shares. Dillon And Associate Inc holds 62,269 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management LP has invested 1.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shine Invest Advisory Services invested in 2,799 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 10,900 shares to 12,800 valued at $9.93M in 2018Q3. It also upped Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 18,700 shares. Encompass Health Corp was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, October 19 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, November 12. Imperial Capital upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, November 27. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $12900 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 8 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.11 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $302.74 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.