S&Co Boosted Its Cameco Com (CCJ) Stake; Oil Dri Of America Has 1.14 Sentiment

Oil Dri Corp Of America (ODC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 24 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 21 sold and reduced their positions in Oil Dri Corp Of America. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.73 million shares, down from 3.75 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oil Dri Corp Of America in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 19 New Position: 5.

S&Co Inc increased Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) stake by 260.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S&Co Inc acquired 376,610 shares as Cameco Corp Com (CCJ)’s stock rose 24.10%. The S&Co Inc holds 520,955 shares with $5.94M value, up from 144,345 last quarter. Cameco Corp Com now has $4.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 998,145 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uranium price set for more gains, BMO analysts say – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Uranium Prices Sent Cameco Stock Soaring 10.8% in November: What’s Next? – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Canada Revenue Agency Appeals Tax Court of Canada Decision – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco +16% after winning Canada tax dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Is The Classical Defensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cameco Corp had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 5 with “Sector Perform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by TD Securities on Tuesday, June 26. TD Securities upgraded the shares of CCJ in report on Thursday, July 26 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 6.20% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 14,604 shares traded or 9.26% up from the average. Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) has declined 35.98% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ODC News: 09/03/2018 OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA – TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT EFFECTIVELY REDUCED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.69 FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Amlan to Report on In-Feed Antibiotic Alternatives at Asia Pacific Poultry Conference; 22/03/2018 – Beyond AGPs: Advancements in Natural Feed Additives Help Drive Progress in Poultry Production; 09/03/2018 – Oil-Dri Names CEO Daniel S. Jaffee to Chairman Role; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODC); 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY NET SALES $68.9 MLN VS $65.2 MLN

Harvey Partners Llc holds 5.72% of its portfolio in Oil-Dri Corporation of America for 106,500 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 65,100 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.65% invested in the company for 11,082 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 33,133 shares.

More notable recent Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Susan Kreh Announced as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil-Dri Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil-Dri to Combine First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Investor Teleconference with Fiscal 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, makes, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $186.12 million. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It has a 30.43 P/E ratio. The firm also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the ProÂ’s Choice brand name.

