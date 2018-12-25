Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 226,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.40 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.70 million, down from 6.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. It closed at $4.51 lastly. It is up 26.04% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 10.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 325,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $198.59 million, down from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 2.23M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

More news for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were recently published by: Gurufocus.com, which released: “Delaware Regulator and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Approve Proposed Oceanwide Acquisition of Genworth Subsidiaries – GuruFocus.com” on December 22, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “Genworth Mortgage Insurance Economist Report: First-Time Homebuyers Purchase Most Homes over 9-Month Span since 2005 – PRNewswire” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 8 analysts covering Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Genworth Financial had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 19 by Compass Point. The stock of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 11 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Compass Point on Monday, February 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, September 17. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Hold”. As per Thursday, August 6, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of GNW in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 299.04 million shares or 0.28% more from 298.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 51,117 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs accumulated 1.18M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 535,522 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership reported 11,425 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4.10M shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc holds 4,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Taconic Limited Partnership accumulated 0.57% or 825,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 12,190 shares. Barclays Plc holds 1.58M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Incorporated invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 291,593 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Meridian Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 27,500 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 64.62% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.65 per share. GNW’s profit will be $115.15 million for 4.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.14% or 485,873 shares. Principal Group reported 4.37 million shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 3,945 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 10,229 shares. Driehaus Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,172 shares. Citadel Lc stated it has 6.26M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset owns 17,230 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings stated it has 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 545,575 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited. Zacks Invest Management accumulated 0.12% or 80,417 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership invested in 1.08 million shares or 1.31% of the stock.

More news for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “10 High-Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamentals – Investorplace.com” and published on December 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 25.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PGR’s profit will be $577.36 million for 14.41 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.94% negative EPS growth.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $10.44 million activity. $711,960 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Sauerland John P. $452,296 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Murphy John Jo. CODY WILLIAM M had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.35 million on Monday, August 20. $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Broz Steven. Barbagallo John A sold $3.40 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares.