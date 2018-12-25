Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc. (MAN) by 12.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 100,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 889,658 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76.48M, up from 789,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 316,634 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 41.69% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 471.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 21,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 26,226 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49M, up from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.56. About 6.32M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 25, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.30 million activity. WALTER JOHN R also sold $575,509 worth of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares. 11,192 shares valued at $1.05M were sold by SWAN MARA E on Friday, August 31.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: “NYSE and Nasdaq to Close on Wednesday to Honor Late President George H.W. Bush – TheStreet.com” published on December 02, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Trump Today: President acknowledges China talks could fail with â€˜Tariff Manâ€™ round of tweets – MarketWatch” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE:MAN), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. ManpowerGroup Inc had 63 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Monday, September 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) on Tuesday, October 2 with “Underweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) rating on Thursday, October 22. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $97 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MAN in report on Thursday, October 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 20. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, October 18. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 3. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Credit Suisse. Argus Research maintained ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) rating on Thursday, October 26. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $135 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold MAN shares while 144 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 54.29 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brant Point Inv Management Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 32,965 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Macquarie invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 12,358 shares. Ajo LP owns 298,529 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 14,100 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 839 shares. 30,164 are held by Trexquant L P. Jefferies Group Inc holds 0.1% or 14,773 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Principal Fincl reported 289,257 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Verity Asset holds 0.27% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 3,208 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 67,415 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $293.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 747,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold 15,000 shares worth $809,738. On Friday, August 24 TERUEL JAVIER G sold $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 166,666 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 318 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 4.08M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stillwater Investment Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 39,010 shares. Putnam Invs Llc reported 17,860 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.49% or 215,226 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0.32% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,724 were reported by Abner Herrman Brock Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lincoln Natl holds 0.04% or 20,912 shares. 58,428 were reported by Calamos Wealth Ltd. Forbes J M And Co Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,030 shares. Fin Architects has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Azimuth Cap Limited Liability reported 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 22. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Nomura. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Thursday, June 21. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $61 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 4 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, November 2 with “Hold” rating. Argus Research downgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, February 10 to “Hold” rating.