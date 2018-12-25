The Blockchain – based Tokenomy (TEN) went up by 3.48% for a day

Tokenomy (TEN) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.0025783288 or 3.48% trading at $0.0766673652. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, Tokenomy (TEN) eyes $0.08433410172 target on the road to $0.225662780151928. TEN last traded at Tokenomy exchange. It had high of $0.0787148616 and low of $0.0679465472 for December 24-25. The open was $0.0740890364.

Tokenomy (TEN) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its down -61.38% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1985 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago TEN traded at $0.00 (non existent). TEN has 200.00 million coins mined giving it $15.33M market cap. Tokenomy maximum coins available are 200.00 million. TEN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 08/01/2018.

Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users.

Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy’s exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool.