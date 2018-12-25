Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 2.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.00M, up from 358,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 381,182 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has declined 8.42% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (SIX) by 21.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 5,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,522 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, up from 25,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 747,962 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 25, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio

Since August 27, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $385,774 activity. Another trade for 4,546 shares valued at $137,318 was bought by HIGGINS WALTER M. Shares for $49,317 were bought by Holzer Sunita on Monday, August 27.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $385,774 activity. Another trade for 4,546 shares valued at $137,318 was bought by HIGGINS WALTER M. Shares for $49,317 were bought by Holzer Sunita on Monday, August 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.25, from 2.22 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 69.06 million shares or 2.03% less from 70.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Century Incorporated holds 0% or 124,142 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 566,818 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 37,700 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 2,515 were accumulated by Lifeplan Fincl. State Bank Of America De reported 677,021 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 703,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa invested 2.18% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 179,009 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 289,581 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 109,724 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 98,335 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Com reported 5,680 shares stake.

Among 8 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 36 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 14 report. The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) earned “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Tuesday, October 17. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $34 target in Friday, August 10 report. The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Williams Capital Group. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SJI in report on Tuesday, September 11 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) rating on Friday, September 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Guggenheim.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Intr Trm Corp Bd (ITR) by 11,642 shares to 9,299 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH) by 41,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,616 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Barc Captl Etf (SCPB).