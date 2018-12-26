$0.24 EPS Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR); Misonix (MSON) Sentiment Is 3.17

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $0.24 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. CSTR’s profit would be $4.17M giving it 14.08 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -22.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 34,415 shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has declined 25.88% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTR); 12/04/2018 Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 26/04/2018 – CapStar Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 25c

Misonix Inc (MSON) investors sentiment decreased to 3.17 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.16, from 3.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 19 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 6 sold and decreased holdings in Misonix Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.55 million shares, up from 2.02 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Misonix Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 9.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $148.24 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 5,631 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (MSON) has risen 65.00% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON)

More notable recent Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Misonix Turns In Solid Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Misonix Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Misonix Demonstrates neXus, the First Fully Integrated, Smart Technology Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator Platform at NASS 2018 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Study Shows Superior Healing Outcomes Associated with Ultrasonic Debridement – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Misonix Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Revenue Rises 29% to Record $9.4 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $300,469 activity.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. for 19,969 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 44,662 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 17,800 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 18,500 shares.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate clients located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. The company has market cap of $235.17 million. It generates a range of deposit services and products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. It has a 16.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

More notable recent Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 12/24/2018: ARES, BP, CSTR, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CapStar Announces $8 Million Share Repurchase Program and the Registration of 3652094 shares of Common Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Closes Merger with Athens Bancshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CapStar Financial Holdings’ (CSTR) CEO Claire Tucker on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. and Athens Bancshares Corporation Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2018.