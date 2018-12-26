$0.68 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB); Koss (KOSS) Sentiment Is 2.67

Koss Corp (KOSS) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q3 2018. It’s up 2.24, from 0.43 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 8 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 3 cut down and sold their equity positions in Koss Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 786,840 shares, up from 671,454 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Koss Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.68 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter's $0.54 EPS. COLB's profit would be $49.81M giving it 12.54 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Columbia Banking System, Inc.'s analysts see 7.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 272,678 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 17.01% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbia Banking System had 2 analyst reports since November 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, November 9. DA Davidson maintained Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Friday, November 30 with “Buy” rating.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 17.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $159,754 activity. On Thursday, July 5 the insider McDonald Andy bought $10,160. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO also bought $13,767 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares. Lawson David C also bought $5,779 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Thursday, July 5. Stein Clint also bought $4,307 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Thursday, July 5.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Columbia Banking System Enters Oversold Territory (COLB) – Nasdaq" on December 19, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.05 million shares or 2.65% less from 64.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.27% or 15,217 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 656,337 shares. 17,800 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Washington Tru Bancshares holds 6,084 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc accumulated 10,081 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 324,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 8,313 shares. Smith Graham Investment Advsrs L P holds 0.95% or 259,021 shares. Guggenheim Capital reported 0% stake. Comerica Bancorp, Michigan-based fund reported 116,015 shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 32,880 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,738 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 46,102 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 348,480 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 5,340 shares traded. Koss Corporation (KOSS) has risen 18.29% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.29% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation for 229,869 shares. Thompson Davis & Co. Inc. owns 44,592 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Bank Usa has 0.03% invested in the company for 79,661 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,559 shares.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.70 million. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label.

More notable recent Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens, Tencent Music, XPO – Nasdaq" on December 14, 2018