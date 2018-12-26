Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report $0.50 EPS on January, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 35.14% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. EPD’s profit would be $1.09B giving it 11.76 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 7.12M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE

Among 6 analysts covering JC Penney Co (NYSE:JCP), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JC Penney Co had 7 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $0.5 target in Friday, August 17 report. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of JCP in report on Friday, August 17 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of JCP in report on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral” rating. See J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) latest ratings:

20/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Underweight Initiates Coverage On

16/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $3 New Target: $2 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $3 New Target: $2 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $2 New Target: $0.5 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $2 New Target: $1 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $10 Downgrade

The stock decreased 6.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.02. About 6.49 million shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 58.41% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.41% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – A SEARCH COMMITTEE HAS BEEN FORMED TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT JCPENNEY; 08/03/2018 – JCPenney Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 07/03/2018 – J.C. Penney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Marvin Ellison’s exit as CEO of J.C. Penney means the struggling department store chain can’t be turned around, according to @jimcramer; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N SAYS RON TYSOE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY – 2018 ADJ EPS NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOSS OF $0.07 TO EARNINGS OF $0.13; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 18/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Aims to Trim Growing Inventory at Comparable Stores; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of WFRBS 2012-C8; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Classes of WBCMT 2005-C17

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold J. C. Penney Company, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 206.25 million shares or 0.87% less from 208.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ellington Group Ltd owns 456,951 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 32 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested in 93,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,947 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Ltd Co. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 655,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pomelo Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). 1.30 million were accumulated by Oz Mgmt L P. Patten Patten Tn owns 33,725 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Co invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Raymond James Advisors Inc stated it has 15,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) or 41,920 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 154,607 shares in its portfolio.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $321.71 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J.C. Penney: Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J.C. Penney: Assessing Its Bankruptcy Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.C. Penney: Is Price-To-Book Of 0.4 Cheap Enough? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J.C. Penney: What It Needs To Survive – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Retailers on the 2019 Death Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2,489 shares. Private Asset has 11,054 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.18% stake. Iowa National Bank & Trust holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10,513 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.09% or 223,000 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 6,461 were accumulated by Vantage Investment. Amer Century owns 8.50 million shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 145,800 shares. Fmr Llc holds 10.27M shares. Smithfield Trust owns 6,820 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 8,656 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Targets Eagle Ford Upside – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy With 2019 in Mind – The Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 High-Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamentals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, October 15 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Monday, October 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EPD in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley.