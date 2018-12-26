Landscape Capital Management Llc increased New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) stake by 295.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 30,214 shares as New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB)’s stock declined 10.88%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 40,451 shares with $419,000 value, up from 10,237 last quarter. New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc now has $4.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 4.42 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 27.02% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report $1.40 EPS on January, 30.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 9.68% from last quarter’s $1.55 EPS. ENR’s profit would be $83.85 million giving it 7.70 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 68.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 452,075 shares traded. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has declined 1.64% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ENR News: 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Sees FY Gross Margin Rates Flat to Up 25 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, & SPECTRUM SEE DEAL CLOSING IN 2H OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Energizer Deal’s Antitrust Approval Shocks Investor M&A Logic; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The Acquisiti; 27/03/2018 – The PEEPS® Brand Appoints the Energizer Bunny™ as Celebrity Creative Director; 07/05/2018 – Energizer® Announces Energizer Bunny™ Stickers for iMessage; 02/05/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.30 TO $3.40, EST. $3.39; 06/03/2018 – ENERGIZER WEAK AFTER FTC CHALLENGES SMUCKERS PURCHASE OF WESSON; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Sees FY Organic Net Sales to Be Up Low Single Digits; 02/05/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 320.67 million shares or 4.14% more from 307.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 155,585 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 95,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 112,119 shares. 145,160 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Visionary Asset reported 0.11% stake. Regions Financial holds 0% or 1,847 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 40,451 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Company has 4,961 shares. Prudential invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 834,137 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,129 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 77,862 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) stake by 88,383 shares to 37,411 valued at $1.67 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 11,508 shares and now owns 6,354 shares. First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold Energizer Holdings, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 273 shares or 30.00% less from 390 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 172 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vantage Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Among 6 analysts covering Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Energizer Holdings had 9 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, July 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ENR in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 19 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. Bank of America downgraded Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) on Friday, November 16 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products. It has a 28.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides headlights, lanterns, children??s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.