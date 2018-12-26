Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 17.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 9,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.80M, down from 55,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 7.45M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 22.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 5,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,442 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.43 million, up from 26,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.3. About 310,097 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Don’t Play With My Heart, EA – Motley Fool” on December 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, QRTEA – Nasdaq” published on November 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Videogame sales rise 24% in Q3 summary look – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard: A Late Summer Gift – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Activision Blizzard Stock Is in Buy Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.42% stake. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 7.50M shares. Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.18% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Chem National Bank holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 48,131 shares. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,481 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 50.06M shares. Motco reported 29 shares stake. Global has 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 6.25M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 97,055 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated invested in 6,995 shares. Meridian reported 20,405 shares stake. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 2,366 are held by Shine Inv Advisory Inc. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $273.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,430 shares to 49,931 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Among 33 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 146 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Monday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 4 with “Buy”. On Friday, February 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Hilliard Lyons. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 6 by UBS.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 38.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.88 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $930.92M for 9.26 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 159.57% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.36 million activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $200.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 11,100 shares to 374,529 shares, valued at $34.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 69,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,998 shares, and cut its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI).

Among 14 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. YY Inc had 30 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) rating on Monday, August 14. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $79.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 15 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 23. On Thursday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of YY in report on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy” rating. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 16 by Jefferies. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Citigroup.