Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (BAM) by 1.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 41,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.98M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $177.13M, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 1.25M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Collectors Universe Inc Com New (CLCT) by 28.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 52,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,825 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.51 million, up from 184,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Collectors Universe Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 37,097 shares traded or 36.30% up from the average. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has declined 54.95% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 22/03/2018 – FTC: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buyin; 14/03/2018 – Art Review: Asia Week’s Rare and Unusual Objects for Art Lovers and Collectors; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Program; 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Pr; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q Rev $17.5M; 06/03/2018 KRUK SAYS IS READY TO CONSOLIDATE EUROPEAN DEBT COLLECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 14/03/2018 – Family Discovers Eighth T206 Ty Cobb Card

Among 10 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Thursday, September 22 to “Top Pick” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Friday, August 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 10. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 10 with “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47.0 target in Friday, November 10 report. Zacks upgraded Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Monday, August 17 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Sector Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 16 by IBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43.0 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, September 30 report.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 1.54M shares to 10.22 million shares, valued at $96.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 307,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CLCT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.04 million shares or 1.06% less from 4.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,196 are owned by Commercial Bank Of America De. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 20,892 shares. Bard Assocs invested in 0.08% or 12,225 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Centaur Capital LP stated it has 13,500 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 347,809 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 59,960 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). 162 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Pacifica Capital Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 23,770 shares in its portfolio. Pembroke Ltd accumulated 110,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. North Star has invested 0.39% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Geode Mgmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,803 shares. Northern Trust reported 54,280 shares stake. Menta Capital Lc owns 39,969 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $893.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com by 22,868 shares to 91,097 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,616 shares, and cut its stake in Farmland Partners Inc Com (NYSE:FPI).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $712,264 activity. 14,500 shares valued at $207,415 were sold by FARRINGTON DEBORAH A on Friday, November 9. Wallace Joseph John had sold 15,620 shares worth $224,761 on Tuesday, July 3.