Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 4.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 14,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.29M, down from 346,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 7.56M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 0.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 1,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.38 million, down from 153,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $12.32 during the last trading session, reaching $398.16. About 453,946 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $457.06 million activity.

Among 47 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG), 19 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. had 294 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 7 by Wedbush. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 16 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy” on Thursday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, June 20. Credit Suisse maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Wednesday, October 25. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $275 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 25. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, April 26.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 2.24% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.34 per share. CMG’s profit will be $36.40 million for 75.98 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.75% more from 23.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,354 are owned by Comerica Bancorporation. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). National Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,640 shares. 8,262 were accumulated by Stifel Financial Corporation. Two Sigma Securities has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Birinyi Associates Inc has invested 0.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Company has 12,697 shares. Kepos Cap Lp holds 8,296 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 10,130 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 20 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 61,140 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company accumulated 1,059 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd owns 3,488 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle: Will $300 Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle Is Going To The Top Of The Food Chain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Chipotle Stockâ€™s Winning Streak Can Continue – Investorplace.com” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle: Corporate Disruption – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Likes Chipotle’s New CEO, Upgrades Stock To Buy (NYSE:CMG) – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.39 million activity. Shares for $106,259 were sold by MARSHALL RUTH ANN on Thursday, July 5. GOLDSTONE STEVEN F sold 72,678 shares worth $2.59M. 7,092 shares valued at $249,993 were bought by BROWN THOMAS K on Friday, October 12. 2,836 shares were bought by MARBERGER DAVID S, worth $99,969 on Friday, October 12. 14,184 shares valued at $499,986 were bought by Connolly Sean on Friday, October 12.

Among 16 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ConAgra Foods had 59 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 14 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Neutral”. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Thursday, September 24 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 9 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Monday, November 26. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $3500 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CAG in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Bernstein. Jefferies maintained the shares of CAG in report on Monday, April 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $16.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 27,232 shares to 252,441 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 31,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 13,974 shares. 300 are held by Security Tru Communications. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 712,565 shares. Taconic Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 282,470 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial reported 448,089 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.08% or 307,146 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Management LP reported 32,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 84,259 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Lc owns 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 413,177 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 19,367 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 444,676 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Huber Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Kings Point Management holds 144,024 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) – IPOs, M&A, and Dividends: Taking A Look At Year-End News Catalysts – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Potential Rally in Stocks Seems to Be Kept in Check by Worries About Govt. Shutdown, Fed – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “ConAgra Brands (CAG) Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Richardson International To Divest The Wesson Oil Brand – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills an Undervalued Dividend Stock With a 5% Yield? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.