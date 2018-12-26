Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 9.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50M, down from 60,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 226,846 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 40,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,093 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.56 million, down from 414,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 40.72M shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.14 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Examining The Mountain Of Debt – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Ma Bell Keeps Plugging Away – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 22 by Tigress Financial. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, February 23. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, November 8 to “Perform”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 1. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Thursday, January 26 by FBR Capital. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 26 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 19,520 are held by Community Financial Serv Gp Llc. 87,057 are held by First Bancorporation & Of Newtown. D Scott Neal invested in 0.61% or 36,229 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.63M shares. Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,509 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Communication has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Modera Wealth Management Lc owns 39,852 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 23,277 shares. Crow Point Prtn accumulated 525,000 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Freestone Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,740 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 1.1% or 532,201 shares. Barry Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 231,909 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Lc invested 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.61% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 9,059 shares to 27,787 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 39,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $14.53 million activity. $513,834 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was sold by Hung Priscilla. 400 shares valued at $33,668 were sold by Conway Craig on Thursday, November 15. 1,004 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares with value of $87,117 were sold by Polelle Michael. Shares for $565,422 were sold by Sherry Steven P.. The insider DUBOIS GUY sold 798 shares worth $67,830. $431,299 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was sold by King James Winston.

Among 15 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Guidewire Software had 47 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 7. Piper Jaffray maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, November 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, October 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of GWRE in report on Wednesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 6. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 2 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, December 6. On Wednesday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 16 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Investment invested in 0.02% or 306,256 shares. 792,084 are owned by Comml Bank Of America De. Sandhill Limited Liability Co has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 3,033 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 309,804 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 430 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 5,484 shares. 14,800 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 4,906 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 983,197 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.07 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 10,960 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 836,799 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 7,410 shares.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Software: Breaking Out To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2018, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “GWRE Stock Is Cruising Ahead in the InsurTech Space – Profit Confidential” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software To Acquire Cyence For Risk Analytics – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2017. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Amazon, Finisar, NuStar Energy, McDonald’s, Robert Half International, and Guidewire Software â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software: Too Expensive To Consider – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2018.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $669.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf Iv (BOND) by 10,776 shares to 393,902 shares, valued at $40.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 71,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares California Muni Bond E (CMF).