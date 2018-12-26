Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 54.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 32,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,534 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.30 million, down from 60,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 435,284 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 72.11% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 296,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.44M, up from 841,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 179,018 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has declined 17.43% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD)

Among 18 analysts covering Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Wix.com had 54 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 11. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 10. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, November 9. On Thursday, April 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, November 6.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.08 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.43, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold WIX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 3.46% less from 38.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 3,868 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 246,508 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 3.86 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 32,244 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 3.56 million were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. Adirondack Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Corporation reported 280,085 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,161 shares. Bluecrest Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citigroup has 11,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv has 6,928 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Com holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 327 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 342,127 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 17,385 shares to 67,300 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 125,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 47.40 million shares or 1.32% more from 46.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 4,415 shares stake. Blackrock invested in 6.85 million shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,344 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 24,183 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 0% or 127,981 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs stated it has 16,145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Corp reported 674,458 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 76,065 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Phocas Fin has 0.94% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Since July 31, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $654,806 activity. Sullivan Michael John bought $29,324 worth of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) on Tuesday, July 31.

