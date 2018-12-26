Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 49.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 352,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,371 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21 million, down from 714,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.64M market cap company. The stock increased 6.01% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 4.61 million shares traded or 438.20% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 23.79% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 13.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 363,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $284.57 million, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.09% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 1.85 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M

Among 35 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $77,871 activity. Shares for $175,175 were sold by ALBI JOSEPH R. $104,768 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was sold by SULLIVAN MICHAEL J/CO. $104,104 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was sold by TEAGUE L PAUL.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 47,689 shares to 8.22 million shares, valued at $65.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA) by 171,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘C’.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions has 16,734 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 2,528 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited owns 10,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 61,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cambiar Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 76,673 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 153 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 30,196 were accumulated by Yhb Invest Advsrs. Speece Thorson reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 18,636 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 0.1% or 132,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold RCII shares while 63 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 43.89 million shares or 1.97% less from 44.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 38,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 64,425 shares. Franklin Res has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 53,607 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 197 shares. Laurion Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 358,313 shares. Nomura Inc reported 12,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 30,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier stated it has 1,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 19,600 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 47,233 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 175.61% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. RCII’s profit will be $16.59 million for 13.23 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.