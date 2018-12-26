Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 49.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 466,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24 million, down from 916,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 119,804 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 7.83% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.83% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 23.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 2,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, down from 11,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.63. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lee Enterprises continues strong digital transformation; reports fiscal year 2018 results – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Mary Junck moves to chairman of Lee Enterprises – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s Time to Stop Beating Up General Electric Stock Because of Free Cash Flow – The Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.62 million shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $80.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Target, The Gap, Alliance Data, Foot Locker, The Travelers Companies, and Hecla Mining â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “More Skepticism for Travelers Stock as RBC Cuts Rating – Schaeffers Research” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Travelers Companies goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Establishes Program to Help Customers Address Crumbling Foundations in Connecticut – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq (HEDJ) by 5,510 shares to 62,112 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares: S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 8,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 17 analysts covering Travelers (NYSE:TRV), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Travelers had 68 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, August 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 19. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $134 target in Friday, October 19 report. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, December 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Argus Research.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.90 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.28 per share. TRV’s profit will be $768.17 million for 9.71 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.17% EPS growth.