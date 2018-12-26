Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.80 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 8,004 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower: Donald Trump’s election made me speak out; 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Jan Koum May Spurn $1 Billion on Early WhatsApp Exit; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Increase Is In Addition to Previous $6B Authorized for Repurchases; 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE; 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political; 10/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 3,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,405 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.67M, up from 173,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 2.03M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 310 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 27 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The rating was maintained by Aegis Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 26. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by William Blair. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 27. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, February 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Taconic Cap Lp invested 13.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Management Limited invested 4.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peoples Financial stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scharf Investments Lc reported 10,205 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bellecapital Intll Limited holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,028 shares. Moreover, Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 3.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 1,345 shares. Cohen Steers has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hodges Mgmt holds 0.37% or 30,269 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 930,223 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Incorporated owns 79 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,782 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 70 sales for $1.48 billion activity. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.87 million. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $129,150 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, August 22. Cox Christopher K sold $300,102 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, November 6. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $8.41 million. $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Shares for $2.00M were sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, June 20.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: A Rare Second Chance Or A Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Holiday Cheer Hard To Find Following Wall Street’s Worst Week In A Decade – Benzinga” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Sell Facebook Stock Near the Lows – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Is Not a Buy Just Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Darden (DRI) Rides on Cheddar’s Acquisition Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australia’s QBE Insurance sees cost savings, better profit from efficiency move – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Watch When Costco Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Costco shows off strong comparable sales – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Strategies Aid General Mills Pare Weak Units & Cost Woes? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $177 target in Thursday, December 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, December 3 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 8 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of COST in report on Wednesday, June 28 with “Hold” rating. Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, January 12 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, June 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $17300 target.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys owns 81,301 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.66M shares. Gradient Invests Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 751 shares. 4.09 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Meridian Investment Counsel owns 850 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Schwab Charles Mngmt holds 1.83M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.27% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 67,898 shares. Chilton Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.15% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 59,473 shares. First Utd National Bank & Trust Tru has 0.36% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Laurel Grove Cap Ltd Co has 0.27% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,294 shares. 9,970 are owned by Tompkins Fincl. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.14% or 383,720 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cap Limited Ca invested in 12,623 shares. First Merchants accumulated 20,697 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of stock. $5.22 million worth of stock was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25. LIBENSON RICHARD M sold 2,049 shares worth $458,976. On Monday, October 29 JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 22,500 shares. Shares for $3.29M were sold by Murphy James P. on Monday, July 23.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,692 shares to 104,896 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 347,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.02M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).