Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (ILMN) by 272.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 748,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $375.67M, up from 274,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Illumina Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.87B market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $12.35 during the last trading session, reaching $284.81. About 576,556 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 15.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 3.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 17.52 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $407.86 million, down from 20.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 7.28 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $200.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 107,986 shares to 718,238 shares, valued at $140.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $54.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 23,600 shares to 39,822 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (NYSE:FIS) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,710 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (NASDAQ:URBN).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $496,876 worth of stock or 1,346 shares. The insider deSouza Francis A sold 2,100 shares worth $776,183. $329,695 worth of stock was sold by Stapley Marc on Thursday, December 6. Shares for $1.06M were sold by FLATLEY JAY T. The insider Dadswell Charles sold $194,461. Another trade for 644 shares valued at $197,541 was made by OSTADAN OMEAD on Friday, November 23.

