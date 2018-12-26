Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was raised by equity analysts at CapitalOne from a “Underweight” rating to “Equal Weight” rating in a a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, 26 December.

Transcat Inc (TRNS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.78, from 2.22 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 26 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 18 cut down and sold their positions in Transcat Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 4.09 million shares, up from 3.87 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Transcat Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 18 Increased: 13 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold Noble Energy, Inc. shares while 171 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 465.33 million shares or 0.02% more from 465.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Syntal Prns Ltd Com invested in 30,210 shares. Shine Investment Advisory accumulated 0% or 171 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 0.86% or 206,257 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 38,694 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 186 shares. 728,221 were reported by Key Gru Holdg (Cayman) Ltd. 30,489 were accumulated by M&T Bancorporation. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 80,828 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Welch And Forbes Lc has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 9,500 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.55 million activity. Willingham Gary W. also sold $924,225 worth of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) shares. $630,421 worth of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) shares were sold by Rimer Charles J..

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.28 billion. The Company’s principal projects are located in onshore DJ Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and Marcellus Shale, the United States; deepwater Gulf of Mexico; Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea; and offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname, and Newfoundland. It has a 6.73 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 1,437 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NBL’s profit will be $85.81 million for 24.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Noble Energy has $59 highest and $33 lowest target. $44.89’s average target is 158.58% above currents $17.36 stock price. Noble Energy had 18 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 12. The company was reinitiated on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 20. Capital One upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Monday, December 24 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, August 13 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, November 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NBL in report on Sunday, November 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering given on Wednesday, November 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, August 6.

The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 3.94M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 11.89% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Energy: An Interesting Natural Gas Play – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APC, NBL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Noble Energy Announces First Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:NBL – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2018. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Energy: On A Roll – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2018.

More important recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transcat, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Transcat acquires NBS Calibrations, Inc. – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) CEO Lee Rudow on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Photronics (PLAB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 780 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) has risen 49.53% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $131.90 million. It operates in two divisions, Service and Distribution. It has a 18.95 P/E ratio. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 4.57% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. for 395,892 shares. Ack Asset Management Llc owns 353,000 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc has 0.66% invested in the company for 235,044 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.66% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 331,898 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $68,762 activity.