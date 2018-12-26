Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 383 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 511 sold and trimmed stock positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 332.04 million shares, down from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Automatic Data Processing Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 64 to 66 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 461 Increased: 263 New Position: 120.

Chemical Bank increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 66.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chemical Bank acquired 1,581 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.07%. The Chemical Bank holds 3,967 shares with $765,000 value, up from 2,386 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $39.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $153.26. About 219,784 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.26 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 31.36 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $32.14 million activity.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 27.33% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for 48,100 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 3.51 million shares or 13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 11.65% invested in the company for 4.03 million shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Co has invested 8.94% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 769,363 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 25.78 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 328,306 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 30. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 26 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Wednesday, November 28. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Wednesday, December 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 23 selling transactions for $15.39 million activity. Shares for $709,709 were sold by Sachdev Amit on Friday, November 2. $22.43 million worth of stock was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Friday, June 22. $715,615 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Parini Michael on Thursday, July 5. On Monday, December 3 the insider Silva Paul M sold $150,895. $4.25M worth of stock was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, July 16. 29 shares were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A, worth $4,749 on Thursday, November 15. 23,375 shares valued at $3.89M were sold by SMITH IAN F on Friday, June 29.

Chemical Bank decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 8,468 shares to 78,248 valued at $5.32 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 1,033 shares and now owns 26,834 shares. Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold VRTX shares while 192 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 231.66 million shares or 2.06% less from 236.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Of Vermont holds 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 138 shares. Paloma Partners reported 0% stake. Preferred Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) accumulated 85,659 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,999 shares. American Rech And Mgmt owns 0.64% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 11,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 301 shares. Cullinan accumulated 111,801 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 828,833 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Commerce Ltd stated it has 630 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl invested in 0.01% or 3,849 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 65 are owned by Focused Wealth Incorporated. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).