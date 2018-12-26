Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 27.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 2,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,355 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.56 million, up from 10,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $96.59. About 5.60 million shares traded or 75.49% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.17 million, down from 250,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 2.92 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 48.43% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018

Among 7 analysts covering British Amrcn Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. British Amrcn Tobacco had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Societe Generale. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 28 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 8 by Investec. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, December 10. The rating was upgraded by Investec on Friday, August 4 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was reinitiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Piper Jaffray.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $348.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 367 shares to 769 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $87.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 17,710 shares to 9,445 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,767 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Willis George.

