Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 935,941 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.18% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 45.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58 million, up from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 1.34M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $484.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 47,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,100 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Buy Chico’s FAS – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell, steelworkers union begin contract talks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Time to Bet on the Future – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Netflix, Kraft Heinz And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. LyondellBasell had 97 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 13 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research on Wednesday, January 3 to “Hold”. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 18 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained the shares of LYB in report on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, September 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 10 by Citigroup. As per Monday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of LYB in report on Tuesday, November 20 to “Outperform” rating. Alembic maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, June 13 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street accumulated 14.29 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Earnest Partners Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 10,397 were accumulated by Lmr Llp. Bessemer Group has 1.53M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.54% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 238,795 shares. Virginia-based Rdl Financial has invested 1.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cincinnati Financial Corporation holds 84,991 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt holds 1.52% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 1.78M shares. Summit Securities Grp Limited Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,800 shares. 241,702 are held by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Amica Retiree Medical holds 1,801 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Btc Capital Inc invested in 23,692 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Communications has invested 0.36% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Asset Mngmt One Comm holds 528,509 shares.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $483.83 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $121.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, November 1.

Among 11 analysts covering Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc had 23 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3300 target in Thursday, July 6 report. As per Tuesday, February 6, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, April 7 by Wood. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Thursday, December 7 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 8. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 18. The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 15.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Stephen Plavin on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Little Brother’ Blackstone Is Hitting All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Rare Opportunity For High Yield And Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT): Ex-Dividend Is In 2 Days, Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold BXMT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 74.74 million shares or 7.02% more from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. St Johns Management Limited Company invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 454,009 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). American Int Grp Inc stated it has 74,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Morgan Stanley reported 2.41M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Il has 0.06% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 16,025 shares. Beck Cap Management Llc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Barnett holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,937 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 601,624 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 5,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 243,559 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 66,130 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $341.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,000 shares to 11,800 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,800 shares, and has risen its stake in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 12 selling transactions for $188,099 activity. Shares for $4,012 were sold by Ruffing Thomas C on Friday, August 31. Shares for $7,194 were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR. $101,610 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares were bought by Cotton Leonard W.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $74.19 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.14% negative EPS growth.