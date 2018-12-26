Coastline Trust Co decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 17.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,080 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 9,595 shares with $2.02M value, down from 11,675 last quarter. 3M Co now has $104.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $178.62. About 2.23M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons

Among 2 analysts covering Speedy Hire PLC (LON:SDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Speedy Hire PLC had 11 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SDY in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 14. Peel Hunt maintained Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Friday, December 14. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Liberum Capital. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. See Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

13/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 74.00 Maintain

16/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 74.00 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 74.00 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 65.00 New Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 74.00 Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 65.00 Maintain

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $208 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, September 28. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500. Hammes Eric D. sold $274,752 worth of stock or 1,272 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.59 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) Reports Agreement to Acquire the Technology Business of M*Modal for $1B – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 130,950 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,216 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.44% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 84,311 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 243,921 shares. Vestor Capital Lc has invested 0.92% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.46% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carderock Capital Inc stated it has 7,589 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. The New York-based Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 5,757 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.11% or 3,069 shares. Synovus holds 41,753 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% or 2,553 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa owns 2,407 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 4,459 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd reported 2,796 shares.

Coastline Trust Co increased Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Invest (FLRN) stake by 20,620 shares to 77,800 valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Invesco Variable Rate Preferre stake by 14,345 shares and now owns 410,230 shares. Pimco 0 (HYS) was raised too.

The stock increased 1.03% or GBX 0.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 59. About 16,278 shares traded. Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) has 0.00% since December 26, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.