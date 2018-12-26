North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 78.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 115,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,081 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $447,000, down from 148,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 9.56 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,499 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.74M, up from 67,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.84. About 6.91 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $836,250 activity.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 49.02% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.51 per share. FCX’s profit will be $376.76 million for 9.40 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold FCX shares while 198 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 983.61 million shares or 3.09% less from 1.01 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 3.95 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 3.24M are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Usca Ria Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 11,006 shares. Sei invested in 0.03% or 536,899 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 120,130 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 84,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 24,960 are held by Perritt Cap Management. Woodstock Corporation reported 18,551 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny has invested 0.43% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Northcoast Asset Limited Com holds 0.06% or 74,585 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Management has 32,081 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 620 shares. Blair William & Com Il holds 59,057 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc owns 4.08M shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0.17% or 635,943 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $893.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Escalade Inc Com (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 47,101 shares to 451,880 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc Cl A (NYSE:CTT) by 59,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).

Among 24 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (NYSE:FCX), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold had 116 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. Cowen & Co maintained Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 12 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 6. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 28. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Sunday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 17 to “Hold”.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 7 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 16. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $140 target. On Wednesday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur reported 1.09M shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Qv Investors has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maryland Capital Mngmt accumulated 28,972 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Keystone Financial Planning accumulated 2.21% or 31,268 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 230,447 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Inc owns 62,518 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Sageworth Tru stated it has 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Asset Strategies has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Illinois-based Botty Investors Llc has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.15 million shares. Rockland Tru Company has 2.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Incorporated holds 3.6% or 252,058 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 16,215 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 19,307 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Overbrook has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. 264,465 shares valued at $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. 29,000 shares were sold by Sneed Michael E, worth $3.91M. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77 million was made by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. $100,050 worth of stock was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. 2,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES.

