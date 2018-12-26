Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Conmed Corporation (CNMD) by 3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 40,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.98M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Conmed Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 98,306 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 26.50% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 24/05/2018 – CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.82 million, up from 47,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $93.78. About 14.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/03/2018 – Cointelegraph: JPMorgan Considers Making Blockchain Platform Quorum An Independent Entity; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Among 7 analysts covering CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $258,909 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by SHAGORY PETER K, worth $200,000. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider Cohen Heather L bought $61,742.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 10,865 shares to 807,315 shares, valued at $69.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 64,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,640 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CNMD shares while 47 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. On Friday, October 19 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281.

