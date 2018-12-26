Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Nike Inc Com (NKE) stake by 3.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 4,362 shares as Nike Inc Com (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 122,098 shares with $10.34 million value, down from 126,460 last quarter. Nike Inc Com now has $110.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.65. About 2.27M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update

JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LTD ORDIN (OTCMKTS:JEXYF) had a decrease of 52.38% in short interest. JEXYF’s SI was 20,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 52.38% from 42,000 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 9 days are for JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LTD ORDIN (OTCMKTS:JEXYF)’s short sellers to cover JEXYF’s short positions. It closed at $1.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 26, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $7.33 billion. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway Â–Nanjing Section, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 820 kilometers of highways.

Among 21 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Nike had 30 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 29. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Monday, August 20 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 29. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, December 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, October 18. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Friday, June 29 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Monday, September 10 report.

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) stake by 5,050 shares to 137,425 valued at $16.07 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Welltower Inc stake by 7,284 shares and now owns 499,230 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $8.27 million activity. On Friday, June 29 the insider SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86 million. $1.36M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A. $1.45 million worth of stock was sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 18. $317,006 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Campion Andrew on Tuesday, July 17. Shares for $448,774 were sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. Shares for $3.06 million were sold by Krane Hilary K.