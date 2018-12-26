Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 5.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.57M, up from 128,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 70,714 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has declined 20.61% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.61% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 36.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,290 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11M, down from 17,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 3.00M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 17.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $249.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,699 shares to 69,221 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.21 in 2018Q2.

Among 7 analysts covering Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 17,924 shares to 130,495 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,111 shares, and cut its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $1.16 million activity. 1,984 shares valued at $143,742 were sold by WALKER CLIFFORD on Friday, August 31. On Thursday, November 1 BRATHWAITE NICHOLAS sold $457,919 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) or 8,000 shares. $36,175 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares were sold by Bailey Doug. 152 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares with value of $8,787 were sold by Matthews David MH. Sutherland Ben sold 151 shares worth $8,761. NAYYAR SANDEEP had sold 228 shares worth $13,148.