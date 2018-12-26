Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cytosorbents Medical Inc. (CTSO) by 17.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 31,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,184 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90 million, down from 178,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Medical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 278,564 shares traded or 38.78% up from the average. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has risen 34.52% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 11.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 83,194 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.63 million, up from 74,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. $776,025 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C on Thursday, August 16. 9,000 shares were sold by Lantrip Mark, worth $428,207. Another trade for 35,061 shares valued at $1.66 million was sold by Wilson Anthony L.

More important recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "The Next Energy Leg – Seeking Alpha" on December 26, 2018

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $672.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp. by 37,045 shares to 68,217 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed Corp. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 24,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN).

Analysts await Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Cytosorbents Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cytosorbents: A Razor & Razor Blade Story – Seeking Alpha" on June 28, 2017