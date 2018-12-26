American Research & Management increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 56.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,455 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 4,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 546,733 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 1.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.92% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 331,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.77 million, down from 335,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $95.35. About 130,141 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.10% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $57.58 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had sold 13,759 shares worth $2.10M. 4,781 shares were sold by Trower Alexandra C., worth $693,341. Freda Fabrizio sold $21.64M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, November 15. TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS sold 7,406 shares worth $1.05M. Hertzmark Hudis Jane had sold 20,925 shares worth $2.99 million on Wednesday, October 31. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $2.19 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Monday, February 8 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Monday, August 22. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $95 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Wells Fargo. Argus Research maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell” on Friday, May 5. PiperJaffray upgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Thursday, March 2. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 22 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, July 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi invested in 2.05% or 53,386 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 34,094 shares. 3,903 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 0.31% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 830,648 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ajo Lp holds 0.45% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 660,687 shares. Bath Savings has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 552,534 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability owns 6,752 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Company invested 1.74% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 535,821 shares. Da Davidson And Co owns 2,801 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 400 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.48 million activity. SEGE RONALD sold $688,674 worth of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) on Wednesday, November 28.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 9.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.75 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $58.08M for 29.07 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,171 shares to 667,165 shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 14,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Among 9 analysts covering Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Ubiquiti Networks Inc had 31 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 9. The stock of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 21. The stock of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 9. Raymond James upgraded Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) on Friday, February 5 to “Mkt Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, October 20 report. JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Friday, October 21 report. On Friday, May 6 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 6 by Wunderlich. The stock of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold UBNT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 17.06 million shares or 9.51% less from 18.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited reported 33,827 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 20,927 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 3,222 shares or 0% of the stock. International Gp owns 465 shares. Principal Fincl invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Captrust Advsr stated it has 192 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 3,082 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Alps Advsrs holds 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 4,874 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 39,452 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Raymond James & Associates holds 6,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 3,300 shares.