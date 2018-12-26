FMC (FMC) to pay $0.40 on Jan 17, 2019; Gfs Advisors Lowered Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake By $900,000

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 75.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 3,220 shares with $291,000 value, down from 13,220 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $35.69B valuation. The stock decreased 4.90% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 1.36M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Jan 17, 2019. (NYSE:FMC) shareholders before Dec 27, 2018 will receive the $0.40 dividend. FMC Corp’s current price of $70.09 translates into 0.57% yield. FMC Corp’s dividend has Dec 28, 2018 as record date. Dec 3, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 491,616 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.44 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 9.45 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 51 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.75 million shares or 1.33% less from 116.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Prtn Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2,498 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 78,240 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Green Valley Invsts Ltd stated it has 1.32% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ftb Advisors Inc holds 86 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Llc reported 51,379 shares stake. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 7,659 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 43,667 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fairpointe Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 380,800 shares. Mai Capital invested in 0.02% or 3,933 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 895 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Division reported 0.14% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Kbc Group Nv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FMC hikes dividend, sets $1B stock buyback, outlines five-year strategic plan – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FMC – The Birth Of A Dividend Challenger? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “FMC Corp. (FMC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 142.4% to $0.40, 0.5% Yield; Authorizes New $1B Share Buyback & Will Provide 5-Yr Outlook at Analyst Day – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “FMC more than doubles its dividend, sets new $1 billion stock buyback program – MarketWatch” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why FMC Corporation Dropped 10.4% in October – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FMC has $118 highest and $92 lowest target. $107.25’s average target is 53.02% above currents $70.09 stock price. FMC had 5 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 11. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Loop Capital.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $100,727 activity. Shares for $201,746 were sold by DOUGLAS MARK on Tuesday, August 14. $101,019 worth of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) shares were bought by Kempthorne Dirk A.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Garbage Pays Well – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Double Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Says Stock Is ‘Least Expensive’ Route To Sector Exposure – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management Is Too Expensive For Me – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman bullish on waste stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Waste Management (WM) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 406 shares worth $33,787 on Monday, July 16. POPE JOHN C sold $31,447 worth of stock. The insider Harris Jeff M sold 24,500 shares worth $2.21 million. Shares for $31,077 were sold by CLARK FRANK M. Rankin Devina A also sold $765,397 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd reported 5,592 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 7,136 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 2,819 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stock Yards Bankshares And Trust Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,197 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 10,590 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Joel Isaacson And Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stifel Corporation reported 315,123 shares. Agf Investments has invested 2.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hilton Capital Llc reported 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Colonial holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 52,083 shares. Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 346,125 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 11,462 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 25.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.19 million for 19.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.96% negative EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Proshares Tr (SSO) stake by 18,100 shares to 26,700 valued at $3.41M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 106,982 shares and now owns 280,188 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was raised too.