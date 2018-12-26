Among 3 analysts covering CLS Holdings PLC (LON:CLI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CLS Holdings PLC had 15 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, August 15 with “Buy”. The stock of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 22 by Peel Hunt. Liberum Capital maintained CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) on Wednesday, December 5 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Friday, July 27 with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) on Friday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 16 by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 22 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Liberum Capital. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. See CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

05/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

22/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 Maintain

22/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 265.00 Initiates Starts

28/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased Ford Motor Co (F) (F) stake by 0.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc acquired 316,000 shares as Ford Motor Co (F) (F)’s stock declined 9.17%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 33.04 million shares with $305.61M value, up from 32.72 million last quarter. Ford Motor Co (F) now has $30.35B valuation. The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 38.25M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – Ford could make electric cars in Germany after 2023 – Handelsblatt; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $41.96 BLN VS $39.15 BLN; 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 25/04/2018 – Ford accelerates cost-cutting plan, will drop most U.S. sedans; 07/03/2018 – Saudis Seek to Tap Shale Gas Basin Rivaling Texas’ Eagle Ford; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 26/03/2018 – TopSpeed: VW’s Midsize Pickup Concept Could Preview A Potential Competitor For The Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline, And Chevy; 19/03/2018 – FOCUS-Relationship goals: Ford tries to rebuild trust with China partners; 16/05/2018 – FORD PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL OPERATIONS JOE HINRICHS SAYS ON CALL

Among 8 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ford Motor had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, September 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 30. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 19 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, July 26 with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of F in report on Monday, October 29 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Ford Motor Company Fell Over 5% Today – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford Motor: Back To Normal? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Truck Sales Slow – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ford’s China Turnaround Just Hit a Speed Bump – The Motley Fool” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford: November Sales Leave Reasons For Optimism – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 18,525 were reported by Premier Asset Limited. National Bank Of The West holds 0.09% or 81,264 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated owns 135,531 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 28,146 shares. Hilltop Hldgs stated it has 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Kistler stated it has 4,506 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 22,422 shares or 0% of the stock. Ledyard Retail Bank owns 27,311 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0.01% or 6.59 million shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc invested in 67,637 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lifeplan Group has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Finemark Bank & Trust And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 179,009 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Ltd Company.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $25,163 activity. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $124,053 was sold by Armstrong Steven R.. On Thursday, August 2 LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $98,890 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,000 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $30,338 activity. The insider Marshall Robert Andrew sold $30,338. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $515,000 was made by GANTCHER NATHAN on Thursday, June 21.

The stock decreased 0.90% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 220. About 12,229 shares traded. CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) has 0.00% since December 26, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $43M; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for The Metropolitan Lofts in Downtown Morristown; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M