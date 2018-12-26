Greystone Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Investment Management Llc sold 3,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,171 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.83 million, down from 48,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.90% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 8.42M shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 5.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 78,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.20 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 16.40% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adage Partners Group Ltd Co has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc owns 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 730 shares. United Fire Gp has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Provise Management Grp Incorporated Lc owns 4,817 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 203,000 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust reported 1.66 million shares. Financial Professionals Inc invested in 21 shares. Nomura Inc has 119,341 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 493,629 shares stake. Strategic Ser Incorporated holds 5,637 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co stated it has 4.72M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested in 41,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridges Inv Mngmt reported 47,225 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability reported 16.10M shares stake. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $8.27 million activity. 16,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $1.36 million were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A. 2,907 shares valued at $223,403 were sold by Campion Andrew on Tuesday, July 24. $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of stock. Krane Hilary K also sold $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, July 5.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 28 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nike Inc. had 273 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, September 27. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 28. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $60 target. As per Wednesday, September 28, the company rating was downgraded by Brean Capital. Guggenheim initiated NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, September 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 14 by Wedbush. B. Riley & Co downgraded the shares of NKE in report on Friday, August 26 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, December 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, June 11. Sterne Agee CRT maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 17 report.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday Morning â€” Trading Tesla, Nike and More – Investorplace.com” on December 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Earnings Beat, Analyst Upgrades Send NKE Shares Sprinting – Schaeffers Research” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What’s Next For Nike’s Stock After Crushing Earnings? (NYSE:NKE) – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: A Pillar Of Growth Amidst Chaos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.02 per share. COT’s profit will be $5.50M for 84.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $376.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 69,334 shares to 618,268 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $855,327 activity. Shares for $118,027 were sold by SAVAGE GRAHAM W on Wednesday, December 12.

Among 12 analysts covering Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cott Corporation had 43 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 8. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, June 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 6. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Thursday, April 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20.0 target in Thursday, September 14 report. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 19. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of COT in report on Thursday, August 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 6 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Omeros, Apple, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cott, Darling Ingredients, and Osisko Gold Royalties â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cott acquires Mountain Valley Spring Company – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meet Keurig Dr Pepper – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “21 Beverage Stocks to Buy for the Contrarian-Minded – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corp. (COT) Authorizes New Share Buyback Up to $50M – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold COT shares while 40 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 2.07% more from 99.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 232,510 shares. P2 Partners Limited Liability holds 4.71% or 3.25 million shares in its portfolio. One Trading LP invested in 2,563 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.43% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 6.40 million shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Davis owns 10,000 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 250,300 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Td Asset Management accumulated 1.61 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 2.99M shares. Victory Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 306,180 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.01% or 2.12M shares.