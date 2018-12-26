JUST EAT PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) had a decrease of 2.05% in short interest. JSTLF’s SI was 5.22M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.05% from 5.33 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 52170 days are for JUST EAT PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JSTLF)’s short sellers to cover JSTLF’s short positions. It closed at $7.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 26, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 16.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gvo Asset Management Ltd acquired 13,150 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Gvo Asset Management Ltd holds 90,880 shares with $14.97 million value, up from 77,730 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $335.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 4.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba-backed bike-share considers bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Makes A Strong Move – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Lose-Lose Outcome – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Investors Come To Their Senses – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Considerable Upside For The Patient – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Nomura. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, August 16. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Argus Research. Jefferies maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by M Partners. Mizuho reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 13 report.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.